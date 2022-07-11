System Analyst – Eastern Cape

Description:

Our client is one of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles seeks the expertise of a Systems Analyst to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification Required:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum Years of Experience:

5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous.

Job Purpose:

Experience using DB2, Websphere Application Server, SOA, Microservices, Kubernetes

Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms

Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)

Knowledge in Testing Platforms (Postman, SOAPUI)

Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarQube, Jenkins)

Knowledge of SAP would be advantageous

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development (Java) and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems

Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous

Job Outputs:

Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design trade-offs (build, buy or modify)

Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.

Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture

Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts

Responsible for automated interface testing with testing tools like SoapUI/Postman

Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.

Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for client globally

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation

