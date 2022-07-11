Systems Engineer – Gauteng Parktown

Introduction

A great opportunity exist within a well established media house for a seasoned Senior Systems Engineer with strong virtualization, server and/or network support skills.

Duties & Responsibilities

Core operations

Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure

Support and respond to problems, complains and service request logged within the SLA

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Ensure all request are logged and resolved within the SLA

Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies

Provide 2nd and 3rd level support

Document current infrastructure, changes and future requirements

Implementation and management of projects

Build the future

Identify departmental needs and make suggestions regarding technical direction and future initiatives

Install, configure, test and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools

Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

Desired Experience & Qualification

Technical Skills and Qualifications

Minimum 7 years’ experience

Relevant recognized industry qualifications, for example

Relevant tertiary qualification

MCSA, MCSE or MCITP

ITIL Certification

Server operating systems, virtualization architecture and design

Experience with Hyper-V/ VMware

Windows Server 2003 /2008R[Phone Number Removed]; R2

Monitoring Software

Windows XP / 7 / 8 / 10

Microsoft Windows Group Policies

Windows Active Directory

Microsoft IIS 7

Linux / Unix

HP & Dell Server

Network architecture and design

Wireless Networks

DNS

FTP

Networking (OSI, Networking layers, TCP/IP

DHCP, Domain and LAN administration

WAN / LAN

Cisco [Phone Number Removed];

Exchange architecture and design

Exchange [Phone Number Removed];

Configure and Manage Microsoft 365 tenant

Domain and Server Management

Exchange Management

Updating of critical application severs

Security & Governance

File Security

Mimecast

Firewalls – e.g.: Fortigate, Checkpoint

Server [Phone Number Removed]; (Installation and Configuration)

Personal Skills/Attributes

Team player with good listening skills

Excellent customer service and ability to go above and beyond to satisfy customers

Ability to work both on own initiative and as part of the team

Strong technical expertise

Ability to build team spirit

Ability to follow through

Excellent leadership and guidance skills

Excellent English communication (Verbal and Written)

The successful applicant will be customer service orientated and will display good lateral thinking and problem solving and good communicative skills. Job incumbent must be willing to work after-hours and weekends when required

Desired Skills:

IT Systems Engineer

Server

Network

Virtualization

Learn more/Apply for this position