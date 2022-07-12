Agile Business Analyst

Role Purpose:
To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for the project from a Business Analyst perspective, ensuring that process definition, business rules, and requirements take into account the required successful customer outcomes and best state customer journeys
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT
- Relevant qualification in Business Analysis
- CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI is preferable
Experience
- Min 8 – 10 years’ experience in business analysis
- Min 8 years’ experience in process/ requirement modeling using an enterprise modeling tool essential
- Previous experience/exposure to Agile methodology
- CX design experience is considered an advantage
- Previous modeling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect is considered an advantage
Requirements
- Identify areas of analysis focus in line with priorities defined and agreed
- Document/ model business processes & business rules
- Document/ model business requirements
- Document/ model use cases, user stories & associated test scenarios
- Support development teams & UAT
Technical Competencies
- Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation
- Strong process/ requirement documentation/ modeling
- Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Strong presentation skills
- Customer focus and service orientation
- Planning and organizing
Role Purpose:
To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for the project from a Business Analyst perspective, ensuring that process definition, business rules, and requirements take into account the required successful customer outcomes and best state customer journeys
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT
- Relevant qualification in Business Analysis
- CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI is preferable
Experience
- Min 8 – 10 years’ experience in business analysis
- Min 8 years’ experience in process/ requirement modeling using an enterprise modeling tool essential
- Previous experience/exposure to Agile methodology
- CX design experience is considered an advantage
- Previous modeling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect is considered an advantage
Requirements
- Identify areas of analysis focus in line with priorities defined and agreed
- Document/ model business processes & business rules
- Document/ model business requirements
- Document/ model use cases, user stories & associated test scenarios
- Support development teams & UAT
Technical Competencies
- Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation
- Strong process/ requirement documentation/ modeling
- Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Strong presentation skills
- Customer focus and service orientation
- Planning and organizing
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodology
- enterprise modeling
- model business processes