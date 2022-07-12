Agile Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for the project from a Business Analyst perspective, ensuring that process definition, business rules, and requirements take into account the required successful customer outcomes and best state customer journeys

Qualifications

Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT

Relevant qualification in Business Analysis

CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI is preferable

Experience

Min 8 – 10 years’ experience in business analysis

Min 8 years’ experience in process/ requirement modeling using an enterprise modeling tool essential

Previous experience/exposure to Agile methodology

CX design experience is considered an advantage

Previous modeling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect is considered an advantage

Requirements

Identify areas of analysis focus in line with priorities defined and agreed

Document/ model business processes & business rules

Document/ model business requirements

Document/ model use cases, user stories & associated test scenarios

Support development teams & UAT

Technical Competencies

Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation

Strong process/ requirement documentation/ modeling

Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent time management skills

Strong presentation skills

Customer focus and service orientation

Planning and organizing

Desired Skills:

Agile methodology

enterprise modeling

model business processes

