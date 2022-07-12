Agile Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 12, 2022

Role Purpose:
To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for the project from a Business Analyst perspective, ensuring that process definition, business rules, and requirements take into account the required successful customer outcomes and best state customer journeys

Qualifications

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT

  • Relevant qualification in Business Analysis

  • CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI is preferable

Experience

  • Min 8 – 10 years’ experience in business analysis

  • Min 8 years’ experience in process/ requirement modeling using an enterprise modeling tool essential

  • Previous experience/exposure to Agile methodology

  • CX design experience is considered an advantage

  • Previous modeling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect is considered an advantage

Requirements

  • Identify areas of analysis focus in line with priorities defined and agreed

  • Document/ model business processes & business rules

  • Document/ model business requirements

  • Document/ model use cases, user stories & associated test scenarios

  • Support development teams & UAT

Technical Competencies

  • Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation

  • Strong process/ requirement documentation/ modeling

  • Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

  • Excellent time management skills

  • Strong presentation skills

  • Customer focus and service orientation

  • Planning and organizing

Desired Skills:

  • Agile methodology
  • enterprise modeling
  • model business processes

