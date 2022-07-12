Business Analyst III (Financial Services/Banking)

Jul 12, 2022

Position Purpose:
The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating, and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirements.

Qualifications:
Essential:

  • 3-year Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

  • FTI Diploma

Experience:

  • 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment

  • 5 years of experience in ERP systems

  • 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

  • A strong technical background is required:
    • Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills

    • Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

    • System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.

    • System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

    • Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

  • Wallet

  • Money Transfers

  • Saving and Gift cards

  • Insurance

  • Airtime and Data

  • Bills and Tickets

Job objectives:
Information Seeking and Analysis

  • Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies

  • Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry

  • Requirement elicitation

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing

  • Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitation with both business & IT

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines

  • To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

Theoretical knowledge and application

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Time Management

  • To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

Knowledge & Skills:
Knowledge:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

  • Experience in participating in projects

  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred

  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

  • Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

  • Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

  • Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS

  • Business analysis and elicitation techniques

  • Process re-engineering and improvement

  • Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

Position Purpose:
The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating, and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirements.

Qualifications:
Essential:

  • 3-year Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

  • FTI Diploma

Experience:

  • 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment

  • 5 years of experience in ERP systems

  • 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

  • A strong technical background is required:
    • Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills

    • Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

    • System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.

    • System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

    • Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

  • Wallet

  • Money Transfers

  • Saving and Gift cards

  • Insurance

  • Airtime and Data

  • Bills and Tickets

Job objectives:
Information Seeking and Analysis

  • Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies

  • Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry

  • Requirement elicitation

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing

  • Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitation with both business & IT

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines

  • To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

Theoretical knowledge and application

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Time Management

  • To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

Knowledge & Skills:
Knowledge:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

  • Experience in participating in projects

  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred

  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

  • Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

  • Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

  • Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS

  • Business analysis and elicitation techniques

  • Process re-engineering and improvement

  • Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

Desired Skills:

  • Retail industry
  • ERP systems
  • software and IT skills

Learn more/Apply for this position