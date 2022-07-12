Business Analyst III (Financial Services/Banking) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Position Purpose:
The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating, and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirements.
Qualifications:
Essential:
- 3-year Degree/Diploma
Desirable:
- FTI Diploma
Experience:
- 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment
- 5 years of experience in ERP systems
- 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
- A strong technical background is required:
- Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
- Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
- System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.
- System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
- Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.
Experience in many of the following VAS services:
- Wallet
- Money Transfers
- Saving and Gift cards
- Insurance
- Airtime and Data
- Bills and Tickets
Job objectives:
Information Seeking and Analysis
- Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry
- Requirement elicitation
Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing
- Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitation with both business & IT
Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines
- To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.
Theoretical knowledge and application
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).
Time Management
- To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines
Knowledge & Skills:
Knowledge:
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
Skills:
- Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
- Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
- Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS
- Business analysis and elicitation techniques
- Process re-engineering and improvement
- Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)
