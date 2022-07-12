Business Analyst Team Lead (Finance)
Qualifications:
- Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
Experience:
- 5+ years’ experience in retail Finance processes and practices
- Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Problem solving and decision making
- Ability to influence
- Organising, co-ordinating and directing
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
Knowledge and Application
- Creates and encourages a climate of team-working and collaboration across the organisation, acting as a visible role-model of these values and behaviours.
- Proactively consults with a broad cross-section of stakeholders during all aspects of decision making.
- Able to coach the business analysts in terms of methods used to analyze and benchmark business cases, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).
- Research and identify opportunities to improve the business’ offering and add value to our customers through the solutions we provide.
- Able to coach the business analysts to drive / shape input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user.
- Drive the change management barriers impacting User Acceptance Testing. Solve & mitigate project risks.
- Liaise with Products Owners and other stakeholders to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.
- Actively contribute to the development of the BA practice within the organisation.
- Act as an SME in CoPs to share knowledge and expertise with the community.
- Demonstrates detailed and comprehensive knowledge of own area.
- Maintains a comprehensive knowledge of related external issues and knows about research and upcoming developments.
- Seeks to be actively involved in cutting-edge research and development activities.
- Ensures that the necessary organisational structures and processes are in place for others to do so.
- Proactively investigates ways that new technology can support the achievement of organisational objectives and significantly enhance overall performance.
- Demonstrates extensive understanding and in-depth knowledge of the working and overall function of organisational departments.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- SAP experience
- Aris experience
- Very strong BA background.
- Experience with the following business processes:
- Reconciliation and settlement
- Inventory valuations including cost accounting & control
- Corporate expenditure
- General accounting Taxation
Desired Skills:
- Facilitaion
- BA
- business process