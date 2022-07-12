C# Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

C# Architect sough after in the Pretoria region. The position is office based.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

C#

.NET Core

APIs

SQL Server

TSQL

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Git

Bootstrap

jQuery

Angular / React / [URL Removed]

NHibernate

NET

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

