C# Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jul 12, 2022

C# Architect sough after in the Pretoria region. The position is office based.

Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • APIs
  • SQL Server
  • TSQL
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Git
  • Bootstrap
  • jQuery
  • Angular / React / [URL Removed]
  • NHibernate
  • NET

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

