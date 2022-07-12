C# Full Stack Software Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop & implement robust & cutting-edge software solutions and mobile Android applications as your coding expertise as a C# Full Stack Software Engineer is sought by a dynamic Independent Management Consultancy to join its Joburg team. You will require a background with front-end frameworks Angular, React, Vue being able to build high-quality and fully performing software in compliance with best practice coding standards, current technology stack, and technical design. You must have 4-7 years’ relevant work experience, an understanding of basic concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, OOP, IoC, lambdas, Idomatic patterns, and RegEx and DevOps & UX. Your other tech tools should include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, MVC, Entity Framework/Dappa, .Net Core, Android, iOS, Ionic, Cordova, React Native, Jenkins, Bamboo, Gitlab CI, RESTful APIs, SOAP, HTTPS, GRPC, Protobuf, Kotlin, Groovy, Maven, Gradle, JUnit, Selenium, Mockito, Java, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

4-7 Years working experience.

Ability to adhere to coding standards.

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines.

Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access.

Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas, Idomatic patterns, and RegEx.

Understanding of OOP.

Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design.

Design principles and architectural and design patterns.

Concepts such as IoC.

SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, etc.

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques.

Ability to define quality in context of Software Development.

Understanding of the different areas that effect development i.e., DevOps, UX, Data etc.

Technical Stack –

HTML / CSS / JS

.NET specific will include: MVC / WCF / WPF / Entity Framework or Dappa

.Net Core

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Mobile: Android / iOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CI

Angular 2 or later / ReactJS

Java including Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring

JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle

Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber

Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries

Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift

ATTRIBUTES:

Be comfortable with looking into other languages (Stepping outside your core language comfort zone).

Have the desire to continuously learn and knowledge share.

Developed behavioural skills and one-year people management.

Demonstrates a basic understanding of key strategy and structured problem-solving concepts.

Guides conversations by adapting behaviour towards the needs of the team.

Encourages co-operation and communication amongst teams.

Ability to develop business insights through data analysis and research in order to deliver a real value add.

Demonstrates business acumen and shows awareness of market trends and the importance of business principles and cost savings.

Ability to present information and key points both visually and verbally.

Involved in organisational social responsibility.

Comfortable understanding of the various policies and procedures, namely BBBEE reporting, EE Act, LRA, Disciplinary procedures.

Contributes and allows the business to operate and grow

Provides meaningful input into the proposal development process.

Develops and manages client relationships.

Keeps up to date with market trends – displays entrepreneurial awareness and identifies opportunities that the business can capitalize on or cost-saving initiatives to accomplish the relevant task.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

