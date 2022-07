Cloud / Azure Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Participate in shaping cloud adoption andimplementation across a number of dimensions. These include, strategy,solutions architecture, governance, compliance, security and cost [URL Removed] platforms are AWS, Azure, MS Power Platform and 0365.

Desired Skills:

cloud

Azure

AWS

Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position