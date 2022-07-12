Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

LEAD the strategy to enable an innovative & value-adding Financial Services Provider to become a data-centric business as their next Data Analyst. You will do this by providing timeous, accurate and complete data to all stakeholders (regulatory, decisionmakers, actuarial functions, claims and fraud management) for analysis and reporting purposes. Your role will include monitoring data-submission channels, reporting on the findings of member data reviews, Risk Management & ensuring all claims from binder holders are submitted and imported to the claims database on a timeous basis. You will require Matric/Grade 12, a Diploma in Data Analysis / Information Sciences / IT, 2 or more year’s practical experience in Data Processing / Cleaning / Analysis and Insurance industry (or at least the Financial Services industry), understand the inherent risks of the business and specifically how it can be identified and managed in the Data Department and proficiency with Advanced Microsoft Office (especially Excel) & some SQL skills.

DUTIES:

Ensure all binder holders provide sufficient data on a monthly basis to allow compliance with regulatory requirements and financial processing – DATA COMPLETENESS –

Monitor data submission channels (data mail, SFTP) for incoming data from binder holders.

Follow up with binder holders to ensure data is submitted on a timeous basis.

Extract member data directly from various administration systems.

Record extracted and submitted data on binder holder dashboard / tracking report for monitoring.

Process member data and prepare data for import to the database.

All data is submitted, and data dashboards / schedules are up to date.

Complete and up to date data is readily available for the Claims and Finance Departments.

Policyholder data (internal and external) is uploaded to the database within 30 days after month end.

Ensure all binder holders provide sufficient quality data on a monthly basis to allow compliance with regulatory requirements and financial processing – DATA QUALITY –

Review member data of binder holders against minimum requirements and identify shortcomings in binder holder data.

Review member data of binder holders against the applicable master policies and identify areas where policies do not comply with the master policy agreements.

Report on the findings of member data reviews, in the shape of a formal data assessment, which will be communicated to the scheme.

Company complies with regulatory requirements and avoid penalties.

Reduce turnaround times on regulatory and internal reporting.

Reporting team have quality and complete data on which to report.

Improved quality of data provided by binder holders, based on feedback in data assessments.

Risk Management – The Data Department is the ideal area to identify risks on client business –

Identify risks in member and claims data.

Based on the risks identified, assess which is the correct course of action to address risk.

Log risks and ensure that description and information provided in the risk register is clear and understandable.

Risks logged in risk register is documented and can be addressed and followed up by the appropriate parties.

Ensure all claims from binder holders, with the claims binder function, are submitted and imported to the claims database on a timeous basis –

Monitor data submission channels (data mail, SFTP) for incoming claims data from binder holders.

Follow up with binder holders to ensure data is submitted on a timeous basis.

Prepare claims data for import to the claims database.

Ensure timeous import to claims database (all claims to be imported within 30 days after month end.

Claims BI report is up to date (all claims from binder holders reflecting up until at least the prior month).

Company complies with regulatory requirements and avoid penalties.

Finance can capture claims from external registers, reducing time spent on reconciliations.

Work in conjunction with the call center to ensure data is available on a timeous basis for the launch of each campaign –

Obtain and prepare the correct data for each call center campaign.

Analyse the data as part of the preparation to identify anomalies and inaccuracies in the data.

Import data into call center database in time for the launch of the call center campaign.

No hold ups in call center campaign launches due to a delay in data being prepared. (Project plans signed off in time).

Train and onboard clients to the Binder Holder Upload Facility –

Prepare data and notes for each client according to the client’s unique data structure and challenges.

Present the system to the client.

Document the progress of each client through the onboarding process.

Binder holders are able to use the system to upload data.

Data being uploaded on a timeous basis by clients monthly.

Drive change and improvement in binder holder member data –

The Data Quality Controller should drive improvement in binder holder member data through effective and clear communication.

Constantly follow up with binder holders where areas of concern have been identified to ensure continuous improvement.

Company complies with regulatory requirements and avoid penalties.

Reporting team have quality and complete data on which to report.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

Diploma in Data Analysis / Information Sciences / IT.

Experience/Skills –

2 or more years in data processing / cleaning / analysis.

2 or more years in Insurance industry (or at least the Financial Services industry).

Working knowledge of the Regulatory environment which the company operates in.

Understand the inherent risks of the business and specifically how it can be identified and managed in the Data Department.

Understand the need for controls and standard procedures and be able to implement these controls.

Advanced Microsoft Office (especially Excel) skills.

Some SQL knowledge.

Have the ability to analyse data on a high level to identify anomalies and risks.

Analyse data on a detailed level in areas where risks have been identified.

Build and manage client relationships.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent analytical skills.

Prioritise (and juggle) duties on a daily basis.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

