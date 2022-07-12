Data Analyst at Imperial Logistics – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Function
The Business Analyst role will report to the VP: Strategic Sourcing| Procurement | Logistics Africa. The purpose of the role is tabled as below: –
Data Analytics – Analyse and conduct detailed spend analysis and ensure access and accuracy of spend related data for market engagement, evaluation, and benefits tracking.
Organising Data in Microsoft Excel – Using advanced functions and formulas for sorting, aggregating, and managing data for analysis in Microsoft Excel, as well as working with various large databases and consolidating data sets from different business units.
Interpretation of Outcomes – interpret statistical findings and draw meaningful conclusions from data related to a variety of business needs.
Data Presentation and Visualisation – Discover how to create informative graphs and charts, and how to write impactful reports to guide business decision-making
Key performance areas:
- Organising Data in Microsoft Excel – Using advanced functions and formulas for sorting, aggregating, and managing data for analysis in Microsoft Excel, as well as working with various large databases and consolidating data sets from different business units.
- Interpretation of Outcomes – interpret statistical findings and draw meaningful conclusions from data related to a variety of business needs.
- Data Presentation and Visualisation – Discover how to create informative graphs and charts, and how to write impactful reports to guide business decision-making.
- Accountable for delivery of reliable, on-time, efficient and high-quality data analytic solutions that will enable Imperial to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability.
- Assist in the strategic sourcing tender process for specific projects:
- Develop historical spend data
- Tender preparation assistance
- Tender evaluation assistance
- Trend analysis and deviation reporting
- Interacts with BU’s and finance department on spend data queries
- Ensure adherence to all supply chain policies, procedures, and regulation
- Alignment and interaction with D&IT to obtain BU historical spend data from Data Lake
- Analyse spend data to:
- Assign and categorise spend data into commodities
- Clean spend data and reduce free text
- Check and verify spend data accuracy
- Resolve and report on spend data inconsistency or inaccuracy
- Other analysis as needed to prepare for market engagement
- Preparation of price baselines for use in evaluation and benefit tracking
- Obtain periodic ongoing spend data from BU’s to update benefit tracking of commodities
- Perform monthly benefit tracking analysis and reporting
- Assist VP and Strategic Sourcing Specialist to prepare SLA performance reporting
- Identify and report on cost savings opportunities through analysis
- Monitor and advise of potential non-compliance to purchasing policies and procedures as observes in spend data
- Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement and knowledge sharing initiatives.
- Other ad-hoc data analysis requests
Key performance indicators:
- Adherence to policies, procedures, and templates
- Ensuring spend data access and accuracy
- Analysis and interpretation of spend data
- Internal liaison with BU’s and D&IT
Key interfaces:
- Internal stakeholders and cross functional sourcing team members
- CLP leadership team (SVP, VP)
- Finance Suppliers (new and existing)
- Business Units across Imperial group
- Digital and IT
- Transformation
- ESG & HSE
Technical Competencies:
- Must have practical advanced Microsoft Excel skills and dealing with large data sets
- Advanced Data Analytics skills
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills to analyse, interpret, and present data.
- Advanced Computer literate on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Project and Outlook
- ERP SAP / Oracle / MDS knowledge an advantage
- Problem solving
- Power BI skills an advantage
Qualifications & Experience Required:
- Bachelors or equivalent 3-year degree in information Systems or other Relevant tertiary qualification
- 3-5 years data analytical experience
- 3-5 years in a consulting role or specialist data analyst experience
Desired Skills:
- Data manipulation
- Data extraction
- Data analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing