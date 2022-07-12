Data Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

FILL the critical role of a Data Engineer sought to help enable an innovative & value-adding Financial Services Provider to become a data-centric business. You will take responsibility for key areas including Data Flow and Reporting, Software Development Management & Database Administration. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Informatics, have 5 years in a Business Intelligence environment, experience in Data Analysis, System Development and Development Pipelines, proficiency in SQL, Power BI, ETL, DAX, Project Management, Data Modelling, Data Wrangling, Data Visualisation, Data Importing Techniques and Data Cleaning and Manipulation.

DUTIES:

Strategy –

Provide input into long-term IT Strategy with regards to reporting and system development to support the overarching business strategy.

Implement the approved reporting and system development strategy of the company.

Project plans to support the strategy objectives in the preferred tools (e.g., wrike) of the company.

Execution of projects according to required timelines.

Data Flow and Reporting –

Accuracy of Reporting:

Ensure the implementation of controls and Business Intelligence principals.

Evaluate data constantly to establish the relevance, accuracy and usage in reports.

Standardise and consolidate the data- and reporting flow throughout the company to ensure compliance with relevant regulation.

Test and maintains data architectures (e.g., databases, data lakes)

Oversee and verify the quality of development efforts by the BI Team to ensure accurate reports.

Usefulness of Reporting:

Design and develop complicated data models for consumption by BI Reporting and oversee setup of simplified data models by the BI team.

Gather and oversee requirements and constantly consults with stakeholders to establish reporting needs.

Drive business awareness and usage of BI Report in conjunction with the IT Training Department.

Oversee the maintenance of a library of reports and key measures consumed by the organisation and their purposes.

Availability (Timeous) of Reporting –

Plan and prioritize the development needs of reporting solutions for execution by the BI team to ensure the on-time delivery expectations to stakeholders.

Oversee the development efforts of the BI Team to ensure the timeous delivery of reporting needs.

Other –

Documented Procedures and training material.

Data Models according to minimum standard to support business reporting.

Up to date library of reports and key measures.

Timeously delivery of accurate non-financial regulatory reporting.

Documented test procedures for data architectures and new reports.

Accurate BI Reports for consumption by the business.

Software Development Management –

Standardized the Software Development Life Cycle for Development teams.

Approval of business requirement before allocation to external Development teams.

Prioritize the development activities of the external Development team in line with the project plans.

Oversee the activities of external Development teams to ensure that the approved SDLC processes as determined by the company from time to time are followed and line with supplier SLA’s.

Provide technical guidance to both stakeholders and the Development team to maximize the output and productivity of the Development team.

Management of the code repository and source control of all the Development activities.

Plan and oversee the deployment and releases through means of the SDLC processes.

Documented procedures in line with relevant policies.

Execution of project plans and tasks according to deadlines.

Regularly deployment release through the preferred tools (e.g., GitLab).

Report on development and deployment activities.

Database Administration –

Maintain the data architectures of the company to ensure speed and stability.

Ensure database security is implemented in line with company policies.

Maintain database access rights and auditability in line with company policies.

Communicate any issues to data architectures to relevant stakeholders.

Co-ordinate with Development team and approve proposed changes to data architectures during deployment and releases.

Verify and oversee backup and restore processes for all data architectures.

Documented register of databases and administrators.

Document change log of database architecture, parameters and metadata.

Health checks on data architectures should comply with requirements as per company policies.

Risk incidents logged.

Communication with various suppliers and stakeholders (e.g., Technical Forum).

Leadership and People Development –

Training and Mentoring.

Identification of development areas.

No staff members underperforming.

On the job training logged in the Training Register.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Informatics.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years in Business Intelligence environment.

2–3 Years in the relevant industry.

Experience in Data Analysis.

System Development and Development Pipelines.

Databases (minimum SQL).

Business Knowledge (reporting).

Power BI.

Project Management.

Data Modelling.

Data Wrangling.

Extract Transform and Load (ETL).

Establishing and maintain data pipelines.

Proficiency in DAX.

Database Administration.

Keen understanding of SDLC.

Data Importing Techniques.

Data Cleaning and Manipulation.

Data Visualisation and Communication.

Programming Languages.

Business and Industry knowledge.

Database Design.

Source Control.

SDLC.

Database Architectures.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical skills.

People Management.

Verbal Reasoning.

Numerical Reasoning.

Abstract Reasoning.

Accuracy.

