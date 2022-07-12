Developer – Front-End (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Responsibilities:

Delivering high quality working software, which all contributes to the overall success of our client’s product suite.

Coding, collaborating and communicating as part of a cross functional globally distributed team.

Performing code reviews and contributing to shared best practices.

Collaborating on high-level system architecture and technical strategy.

Contributing to automation that drives our CI/CD and improving or creating internal tooling.

Continuous learning – we encourage continuous learning and knowledge sharing.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience working in a Senior Front-End role.

Experience delivering working software from inception to deployment.

Deep working knowledge of semantic HTML and CSS and hands on experience with React and TypeScript.

A solid understanding of responsive web design, i18n and a11y.

Strong experience and attention to detail working with design resources & specifications – i.e. InVision, Figma or similar and the ability to use image authoring tools.

Experience writing testable code and opinions on unit, functional and integration tests.

Good experience consuming secure RESTful services

Strong opinions held weakly and care about writing legible performant code.

Advantageous Experience:

Hands-on experience with other modern web technologies.

Experience with a11y standards such as WCAG.

Contributed or built a design system / reusable component library.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid

