Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Developing green field microservices to run in a cloud native environment using Java.
- Developing high quality code using the best tools and practices.
- Designing, coding, testing, debugging, documenting and maintaining microservice applications and application enhancements.
- Supporting CI/CD tools integration.
- Collaborating with other team members on application architecture design and decision-making.
Qualifications:
- A degree or masters in Computer Science, Engineering or related discipline.
Skills / Experience:
- 6+ years Java experience.
- Understanding of design principles.
- Experience in the following:
- Spring framework, Spring Boot, etc.
- Web services (REST/JSON).
- Svn, Git, GitLab.
- Unix / Linux.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Experience in the following would be ideal:
- Developing microservice based applications from scratch
- An understanding of the associated architectures, design patterns etc.
- Cloud development and deployment experience (AWS, Google, OpenStack etc.).
- Kubernetes, Docker.
- Continuous Integration and Delivery environments with Jenkins.
- TLS, OAuth experience.
- OpenAPI, Prometheus, Jaeger and Logging frameworks such as Fluentd.
- Scripting experience in Python, Perl.
- Ansible experience.
- Familiarity with Redis, Cassandra.
- Kafka experience.
Additional Details:
- Must have valid working rights.
- Sponsorship is not available.
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- Telecommunication
- SDLC