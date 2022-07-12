Developer – React Native at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client facilitates convenient and trusted transactions through innovative and awesome tech. This company has enjoyed phenomenal success, has a great reputation and is expanding globally as well as locally.

Role Responsibilities:

Helping design / develop the core systems for our clients Mobile Apps.

Creating features, enhancements and fixing bugs on our clients flagship product as well as new products.

Helping design / develop the core systems for Front-ends / Dashboards.

Ensuring optimal functioning and continual enhancements of our clients systems.

Supporting our clients platform, both code and infrastructure.

Supporting internal stakeholders with technical platform / app related queries.

Being part of a small distributed team of Engineers using Agile practices.

Performing code reviews on your fellow peer’s code.

Building test harnesses to make sure delivered code can be predictably retested in an automated fashion.

Working very closely with the Product Owner to make sure you are working on the right priorities.

Being part of the evolution of our clients technology

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering or related field

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3+ years of experience in software development

1+ years in an Agile development environment

Experience with the following development languages:

React / React Native / Ionic / Cordova



Angular / TypeScript / NodeJS, etc.

Experience with release tools: Android Studio, Apple XCode

Cloud based services background

Advantageous Experience:

Experience with Pushwoosh, Firebase and Intercom

Experience working in Amazon Web Service environments (EC2, Elastic Beanstalk, RDS, etc.)

Understanding of basic financial concepts

Hands on experience with enterprise class software running significant transactional volumes

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

React Native

Developer

React

