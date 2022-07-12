Foodtech programme tackles African food security

In collaboration with Anza Capital, the SA Innovation Summit has launched The Foodtech Programme that offers promising South African foodtech innovators and fast-growing businesses an investment partnership, mentorship, and investment readiness support.

Selected start-ups will stand the chance to access R7-million investment, participate in the upcoming SA Innovation Summit in Cape Town (27 to 29 September 2022) and pitch in the WIE Innovation Awards 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

“The SA Innovation Summit believes that African entrepreneurs build the continent and, as an innovation platform, we exist to connect them to resources that support them to achieve this,” says Buntu Majaja, CEO of the SA Innovation Summit . “Our partnership with ANZA Capital to address one of the biggest questions for the Africa rising narrative : How can it be that a meal at an inexpensive restaurant in Zambia costs 7-times more than the same in the UK when accounting for GDP per capita?

“We believe that talented and innovative foodtech start-ups will contribute to raising accessibility for food security.”

The programme will provide a platform for Seed to Series A start-ups transforming the landscape in the food value chain in South Africa to gain exposure, scale and become sustainable businesses, while ensuring a sustainable food supply to our communities.

“Close to 20% of the world population lives in Africa, and yet Africa only accounts for less than 2% of the global agrifood tech investment in 2021, according to agfunder.com, leading to missed untapped opportunities by lack of early-stage seed capital,” says Van-Lee Gunyere, head of investments at Anza Capital. “Anza Capital collaborating with the SA Innovation Summit aims to provide FoodTech innovative entrepreneurial ventures with access to growth capital that can help them take off.”

To enter the Foodtech Programme visit: https://innovationsummit.co.za/the-foodtech-programme/or contact competitions@innovationsummit.co.za. Competition entries close on 24 July 2022.