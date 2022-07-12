Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Century City

Our UK based client is seeking a strong independent Web Developer to assist their agency with:

The implementing of agency provided design templates into HTML/CSS and ensuring functionality using frontend and backend coding.

Producing high quality, secure, responsive and scalable solutions using frontend and backend codes.

The remuneration package is highly negotiable and dependent on past experience and expertise.

Minimum Requirements:

Proficiency with fundamental front end languages – HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as jQuery

Proficiency with server side languages – C#, ASP.Net and PHP

Familiarity with database technology such as Microsoft SQL Server

Familiarity with designing for mobile and desktop and multiple viewports

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

C#

ASP.Net

PHP

SQL Server

