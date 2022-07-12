Implementation Engineer – Tier 2 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Responsible for delivery, installation, configuration, call outs and maintenance on network infrastructures and Data Centres. This includes whole sales & enterprise-based services, including the RF network.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

NOC

Sales

OPS

Projects

Quality Assurance

Procurement/CRM

Global Monitoring

External

Customers

Service Providers

Data Center providers

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification:

Networking Essentials

CCNA

Fixed wireless certification (advantage)

Minimum Experience

5 Years active experience with IP/TCP routers & switches, RF technology, Wireless / VSAT

5 years active experience in hands & eyes, delivery, and installation support services

5 years active experience working within data center environments

5 years active experience working with onsite end customer engagements

Able to work at heights for the RF network deliverables

Power tools (IE , mounting brackets & cabinets) and knowledge of Cat5/6 and fibre cables

Other Requirements

Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime

Able to travel on a regular basis

Must have valid driver’s license

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:

Project Support services

Delivery and installation of project deliverables.

Preplanning with Projects before work is executed.

Diagnose root cause of problem and make appropriate recommendations on solution

OPS/RF Support services

Delivery and installation of project deliverables.

Preplanning with OPS before work is executed.

Diagnose root cause of problem and make appropriate recommendations on solution

Attend to NOC tickets and resolve

Data Centre/facility Maintenance of Infrastructure

Ensure minimal downtimes

Ensure correct device replacements / removals

Ensure effective communications

Provide information to the NOC regarding the Customer impact, duration, estimated impact and recovery strategy

Installation support to Projects and OPS

Reporting & documentations

Ensure RF Network configuration is backed up and stored locally and offsite

RF Support

Provide support & standby assistance when required (i.e may be after hours, weekends, public holidays)

Competency requirements for position

KNOWLEDGE

Network protocols, Networking essentials and basic TCP/IP troubleshooting

RF protocols, Modulation, Frequency spectrum

VSAT protocols, Modulation, Frequency spectrum

Knowledge of 5.8, 2,4 GHZ with knowledge of C-band, Ku-Band VSAT solution

Knowledge of L-Band and 70Mhz deployments

SKILLS

Understanding of networking protocols and debugging

Understanding frequency spectrum, ability to analyze frequency patterns

Understanding of RF and VSAT network design and best practices

Written and verbal communication skills

Implementation of cutting-edge technology

Must be able to use Microsoft Word, Excel, Visio

BEHAVIORAL

Analytical skills

Customer Responsiveness

Problem solving

Attention to detail

Initiative

Stress tolerance

Resilience

Work without supervision

Out of the box thinker with a can-do attitude

Desired Skills:

NOC

CCNA

IP/TCP

VSAT

RF Network configuration

Wireless certification

