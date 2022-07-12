Implementation Engineer – Tier 2 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Responsible for delivery, installation, configuration, call outs and maintenance on network infrastructures and Data Centres. This includes whole sales & enterprise-based services, including the RF network.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- NOC
- Sales
- OPS
- Projects
- Quality Assurance
- Procurement/CRM
- Global Monitoring
External
- Customers
- Service Providers
- Data Center providers
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:
- Networking Essentials
- CCNA
- Fixed wireless certification (advantage)
Minimum Experience
- 5 Years active experience with IP/TCP routers & switches, RF technology, Wireless / VSAT
- 5 years active experience in hands & eyes, delivery, and installation support services
- 5 years active experience working within data center environments
- 5 years active experience working with onsite end customer engagements
- Able to work at heights for the RF network deliverables
- Power tools (IE , mounting brackets & cabinets) and knowledge of Cat5/6 and fibre cables
Other Requirements
- Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime
- Able to travel on a regular basis
- Must have valid driver’s license
Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
Project Support services
- Delivery and installation of project deliverables.
- Preplanning with Projects before work is executed.
- Diagnose root cause of problem and make appropriate recommendations on solution
OPS/RF Support services
- Delivery and installation of project deliverables.
- Preplanning with OPS before work is executed.
- Diagnose root cause of problem and make appropriate recommendations on solution
- Attend to NOC tickets and resolve
Data Centre/facility Maintenance of Infrastructure
- Ensure minimal downtimes
- Ensure correct device replacements / removals
- Ensure effective communications
- Provide information to the NOC regarding the Customer impact, duration, estimated impact and recovery strategy
- Installation support to Projects and OPS
Reporting & documentations
- Ensure RF Network configuration is backed up and stored locally and offsite
RF Support
- Provide support & standby assistance when required (i.e may be after hours, weekends, public holidays)
Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE
- Network protocols, Networking essentials and basic TCP/IP troubleshooting
- RF protocols, Modulation, Frequency spectrum
- VSAT protocols, Modulation, Frequency spectrum
- Knowledge of 5.8, 2,4 GHZ with knowledge of C-band, Ku-Band VSAT solution
- Knowledge of L-Band and 70Mhz deployments
SKILLS
- Understanding of networking protocols and debugging
- Understanding frequency spectrum, ability to analyze frequency patterns
- Understanding of RF and VSAT network design and best practices
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Implementation of cutting-edge technology
- Must be able to use Microsoft Word, Excel, Visio
BEHAVIORAL
- Analytical skills
- Customer Responsiveness
- Problem solving
- Attention to detail
- Initiative
- Stress tolerance
- Resilience
- Work without supervision
- Out of the box thinker with a can-do attitude
Desired Skills:
- NOC
- CCNA
- IP/TCP
- VSAT
- RF Network configuration
- Wireless certification