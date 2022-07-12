Implementation Engineer – Tier 2

Responsible for delivery, installation, configuration, call outs and maintenance on network infrastructures and Data Centres. This includes whole sales & enterprise-based services, including the RF network.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • NOC

  • Sales

  • OPS

  • Projects

  • Quality Assurance

  • Procurement/CRM

  • Global Monitoring

External

  • Customers

  • Service Providers

  • Data Center providers

Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:

  • Networking Essentials

  • CCNA

  • Fixed wireless certification (advantage)

Minimum Experience

  • 5 Years active experience with IP/TCP routers & switches, RF technology, Wireless / VSAT

  • 5 years active experience in hands & eyes, delivery, and installation support services

  • 5 years active experience working within data center environments

  • 5 years active experience working with onsite end customer engagements

  • Able to work at heights for the RF network deliverables

  • Power tools (IE , mounting brackets & cabinets) and knowledge of Cat5/6 and fibre cables

Other Requirements

  • Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime

  • Able to travel on a regular basis

  • Must have valid driver’s license

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
Project Support services

  • Delivery and installation of project deliverables.

  • Preplanning with Projects before work is executed.

  • Diagnose root cause of problem and make appropriate recommendations on solution

OPS/RF Support services

  • Delivery and installation of project deliverables.

  • Preplanning with OPS before work is executed.

  • Diagnose root cause of problem and make appropriate recommendations on solution

  • Attend to NOC tickets and resolve

Data Centre/facility Maintenance of Infrastructure

  • Ensure minimal downtimes

  • Ensure correct device replacements / removals

  • Ensure effective communications

  • Provide information to the NOC regarding the Customer impact, duration, estimated impact and recovery strategy

  • Installation support to Projects and OPS

Reporting & documentations

  • Ensure RF Network configuration is backed up and stored locally and offsite

RF Support

  • Provide support & standby assistance when required (i.e may be after hours, weekends, public holidays)

Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE

  • Network protocols, Networking essentials and basic TCP/IP troubleshooting

  • RF protocols, Modulation, Frequency spectrum

  • VSAT protocols, Modulation, Frequency spectrum

  • Knowledge of 5.8, 2,4 GHZ with knowledge of C-band, Ku-Band VSAT solution

  • Knowledge of L-Band and 70Mhz deployments

SKILLS

  • Understanding of networking protocols and debugging

  • Understanding frequency spectrum, ability to analyze frequency patterns

  • Understanding of RF and VSAT network design and best practices

  • Written and verbal communication skills

  • Implementation of cutting-edge technology

  • Must be able to use Microsoft Word, Excel, Visio

BEHAVIORAL

  • Analytical skills

  • Customer Responsiveness

  • Problem solving

  • Attention to detail

  • Initiative

  • Stress tolerance

  • Resilience

  • Work without supervision

  • Out of the box thinker with a can-do attitude

