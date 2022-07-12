Intermediate PHP Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for an Intermediate PHP Developer.

Requirements:

LAMP (minimum 2 years experience).

Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.

Grade 12/Matric.

MVC frameworks such as Symfony, Zend, Laravel, Phalcon and the like.



Advantageous:

Phalcon

Apache

HTML5

Jquery

CSS and Bootstrap

Duties and Responsibilities:

Form part of a team where you will take ownership of our VOIP integrations and assist with refactoring of our MTN solutions into it’s own microservice.

You will also gain exposure to Sandvine and RADIUS systems in conjunction with this.

Contribute to our error detection systems and reporting thereon for those systems for which you are predominantly responsible and ultimately play an active role in determining your KPIs as a result.

Develop and maintain other backend LAMP applications and services as required.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

