Intermediate Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Requirements :
- 3 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)
- University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma
- South African citizenship
Advantageous
- HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc
- MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc
- iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc
- High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)
- Microsoft SQL
Desired Skills:
- Remote
- C#
- IOS
- Android
- Java
- MVC
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and MUCH MUCH MORE