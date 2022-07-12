Intermediate Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 12, 2022

Do you love building websites, backend systems or mobile applications???

My client is looking for an Intermediate Software Developer- someone that brings with him/her a wealth of experience to the table and someone who can pretty much hit the ground running- is this you?

Fully Remote!!!

Requirements :

  • 3 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)

  • University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma

  • South African citizenship

Advantageous

  • HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc

  • MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc

  • iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc

  • High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

  • Microsoft SQL

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

  • Remote
  • C#
  • IOS
  • Android
  • Java
  • MVC

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension and MUCH MUCH MORE

