IT Support (Level 3 – Cyber)

Jul 12, 2022

Level 3 IT Support with Cyber experience
US & SA overlapping hour flex hours as well (6-8 hour difference – 3pm-11pm/4pm-12pm)

Cyber:

  • 5+ Years experience in IT Support role with Cyber security experience
  • Experience with detection & prevention systems
  • Server Security
  • Remote Support

Level 3 IT Support:

  • Experience with Network Infrastructure (Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Wireless, VLAN, VPN, DNS)
  • Deploying, maintaining, and supporting virtualized (VMware and Hyper-V) and physical environments
  • Deploying, maintaining, and supporting VOIP, Windows 7 and newer) and Servers (2008 and Newer)
  • Experience deploying, maintaining, and supporting Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Active Directory and Group Policy
  • Experience with scripting languages and technologies (VBScript, PowerShell, etc…)
  • Highly Organized, Motivated, Upbeat, Positive, and Pleasant Demeanor Responsibilities
  • Installing, Maintaining, Troubleshooting, and Upgrading Equipment, Computer Hardware, Software, and Peripherals, and other IT Systems.
  • Perform system maintenance and upgrades after normal business hours when necessary and be on call (occasionally)
  • Stay up to date on current technology, trends, best practices, and tools
  • Maintain a clean and organized workspace
  • Create and maintain internal and external documentation
  • Provides guidance and work leadership to less-experienced resources
  • Held accountable for daily performance metrics and KPI’s
  • Be on call on weekends

General:

  • Excellent Customer Service
  • Excellent Communication Skills

About the opportunity:

  • 40 weekly hours
  • Flex times with some overlapping US/SA hours

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber
  • Cyber Security
  • Server Security
  • Information Security
  • IT Support
  • Excellent customer service
  • Office 365
  • Firewall
  • Remote support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)
– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home

