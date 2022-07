IT Support Technician at amaDigital IT Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

IT Support Company looking for a technician who enjoys on-site client desktop & network support and has a passion for IT. Own car & cell phone a must. A+, N+, MCITP or similar qualification with a minimum of 3 years’ experience. Join a small team with excellent career opportunities

Desired Skills:

A+

n+

About The Employer:

amaDigital is a Managed Service Provider company that has been doing all things IT for many years.

