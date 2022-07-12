Jnr Software Developer

We are looking for an enthusiastic Junior Software Developer who will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs. We are looking for an excellent communicator with superior technical skills and the drive to want to make a difference and grow with our client.

Position: Jnr Software Developer/Engineer

Location: Sandton, Gauteng

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science.

Knowledge of basic coding languages including: C++, HTML5 , JavaScript, SQL, C#, Python

, Min Programming experience 1-2 years

Knowledge of databases and operating systems.

Good working knowledge of email systems and Microsoft Office software and Developing CRM systems

Roles and Responsibilities:

Assisting the Development/IT Manager with all aspects of software design and coding

Attending and contributing to company development meetings

Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills

Writing and maintaining code

Working on minor bug fixes

Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.

Responding to requests from the IT/Development Manager and Director

Gathering information from consumers about program functionality

Writing reports

Conducting development tests

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Software Developer

HTML

C++

C#

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position