Jnr Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an enthusiastic Junior Software Developer who will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs. We are looking for an excellent communicator with superior technical skills and the drive to want to make a difference and grow with our client.
Position: Jnr Software Developer/Engineer
Location: Sandton, Gauteng
Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science.
- Knowledge of basic coding languages including: C++, HTML5, JavaScript, SQL, C#, Python
- Min Programming experience 1-2 years
- Knowledge of databases and operating systems.
- Good working knowledge of email systems and Microsoft Office software and Developing CRM systems
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Assisting the Development/IT Manager with all aspects of software design and coding
- Attending and contributing to company development meetings
- Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills
- Writing and maintaining code
- Working on minor bug fixes
- Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.
- Responding to requests from the IT/Development Manager and Director
- Gathering information from consumers about program functionality
- Writing reports
- Conducting development tests
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science
- Software Developer
- HTML
- C++
- C#
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a