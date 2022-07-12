Junior Software Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Cape Town

Postion Summary:

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint a Junior Software Engineer who will be responsible to maintain, design, develop, test and contribute to the commissioning of data acquisition and control, and monitoring software systems for radiation detection at NRF iThemba LABS facilities.

Key Responsibilities:

Apply expertise in data acquisition systemsApply expertise in control and monitoring software systemsApply skill in software engineeringWork closely with internal scientific staff & external scientific users for the support of softwareFault finding and updates to software applicationsMaintain and update documents and records for software and systemsConsult with users on requirements for approved projects and possible future experimentsProvide regular updated reports on status of software and systems

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

1-1 years

Bachelor of Technology (B

Tech) degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Nuclear or Computational Physics, or equivalent

Experience:

One (1) year experience in computer programming and/or software engineering projectsExperience building software in a distributed and agile environmentExperience with front-end and/or back-end development using languages such as C, C++, Python, Java, C#, PHP, HTML, CSS and/or any of the modern Javascript or Typescript frameworks

Experience in building and maintaining data acquisition (DAQ) or control and monitoring software systems in a research environment

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision

Willingness to work outside working hours to commission and test systems during beam delivery

Enthusiasm and unwavering commitment

Passion for excellence

Willingness to learn

Proficiency in verbal and written communications necessary to effectively collaborate in team environments, and present technical information

Knowledge:

Some knowledge of one or more of the following areas: radiation detection, digital signal processing, parallel processing or continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD)

Additional Notes:

Willingto learn how to use new software packages and software design techniques. Good communication skills for reporting both written and orally. Need to be able to work under pressure, have good decision-making and time management skills, and is self-motivated.The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transform lives and inspire the nation. We do this through probing fundamental aspects of nuclear structure, investigating the origins of matter, and advancing humanity’s understanding of condensed matter. In addition, we have a direct societal impact through the provision of radioisotopes for the health sector and a biophysics research program focussing on the impact of radiation on human health, as well as isotope analysis for the environmental sector.

