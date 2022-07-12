Mobile Application Developer

We are looking for a Junior Software Developer with a strong interest in Mobile Application Develepment to join our clients software development team in Centurion.
Essential Requirements:
- Degree: BSc Computer Science or BEng Computer Engineering
- 0 – 1 Years experience in mobile applications
- Good understanding of C / C++ Objective C and Java
- Good Communication skills (verbal and writing)
- South African citizenship
Additional / Benefircial skills:
-
Understanding of development operations (DevOps)
-
Native development experience on Android and iOS
- Understand Agile methodologies
- Understand product release cycles
- Understand support for mobile applications
- Keep up to date with mobile and security trends
- Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving
- Adhere to and contribute to good development standards
and principles
- Good testing and development methodologies
- Exposure to Linux
- Exposure to FBSD
This position is available to junior developers and recent graduates, therefore the listed requirements are purely a guideline.
Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Development
- Development Of Mobile Applications
- Development iOS
- Android Development
- Android
- Objective-C
- C
- C++
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree