Mobile Application Developer

We are looking for a Junior Software Developer with a strong interest in Mobile Application Develepment to join our clients software development team in Centurion.

Essential Requirements:

Degree: BSc Computer Science or BEng Computer Engineering

0 – 1 Years experience in mobile applications

Good understanding of C / C++ Objective C and Java

Good Communication skills (verbal and writing)

South African citizenship

Additional / Benefircial skills:

Understanding of development operations (DevOps)

Native development experience on Android and iOS

Understand Agile methodologies

Understand product release cycles

Understand support for mobile applications

Keep up to date with mobile and security trends

Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving

Adhere to and contribute to good development standards

and principles

and principles Good testing and development methodologies

Exposure to Linux

Exposure to FBSD

This position is available to junior developers and recent graduates, therefore the listed requirements are purely a guideline.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

