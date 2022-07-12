Onboarding Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the finance sector is looking to add to their Cape Town team.

The Onboarding Analyst will Onboard new client information in bulk, while continuously improving the efficiency and accuracy of processes using technology. The Onboarding Analyst will be confident in dealing with large amounts of data and be deadline driven.

Responsibilities:



Purpose

Execute the duties of the role diligently and professionally.

Act in accordance with The clients Code of Conduct.

Support and foster collegiate and friendly interpersonal relationships at all levels.

Support the creation and improvement of The clients business.

?

Process

Understand and follow all current processes.

Onboard new Client information in bulk.

Track the status and timelines of all clients onboarding from start to finish.

Communicate clearly with clients and internally with the workstream servicing the client.

Continuously improve the efficiency and accuracy of processes using technology.

People

Work efficiently and accurately within defined processes.

Proactively suggest process and system improvements in order to maximize efficiency.

Identify your own training needs and complete promptly.

Work closely with all the relevant teams within the business to onboard clients

System

Support the use of technology in all processes in order to control risk and improve efficiency.

Understand the system design and how it is applied.

Suggest technology improvements in pursuit of efficiency.

?

Candidate Requirements.

?

The successful candidate will have:

Advanced problem-solving capability using at least Excel, SQL and VBA

AML qualifications desirable but not essential

Will also have:

Prior experience in the Finance industry but not essential.

Self starting attitude and capable of working with light supervision.

Previous knowledge of Corporate Structures would be advantageous but not essential.

Desired Skills:

VBA

AML

Excel

