Platform & DevOps Software Engineer

The position reports to the Engineering Team Lead (DevOps)

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers

Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging

Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more

Hardening servers, and building security into the platform

Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems

Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems

The skills we need:

Is passionate about technology- keeping up to date with the industry

Always learning

Is a team player

Excellent communication skills

Shows solid reasoning and decision making

Possesses the ability to work under pressure

Qualifications & Experience:

Computer science degree or equivalent experience

3-5 years of professional experience

An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including linux and operating systems, networking

Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms

Can write code (we use Python)

Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)

Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc.)

Understand networking deeply (tcp/ip, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc.)

Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc.)

Has a reasonable understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP)

Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)

Has experience managing production systems

Desired Skills:

computer science

linux

python

kubernetes

cloud

networking

data structures

