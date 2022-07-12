Power BI Consultant at RecruiTech

Fantastic opportunity to work for an international company remotely on international projects exists for a super talented Power BI Consultant.
Responsibilities and Functions:
- Understand and evaluate customers’ business and Business Intelligence requirements
- Develop and deploy innovative, high quality Business Intelligence solutions at customer site
- Project manage the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions from customer engagement to post-implementation support.
- Identify source data, source systems and data mapping required to deliver the Business Intelligence layer (solution).
- Establish and build relationships with customer stakeholders
- Advise customers on options available for display and analysis of information
- Proactively identify potential BI solutions within the existing client systems
- Negotiate project scope with customers
- Present BI solutions to business users
- Customer training on specific BI Solution
- Maintain customer BI solutions
- Install BI software at Customer sites
- Design BI Solutions that are creative, flexible, scalable and re-usable based on best practice themes and guidelines
- Deliver BI projects on time, within budget and at high quality
Experience & Skills
- Tertiary qualification
- At least 3 years’ experience as a BI Developer/ Consultant
- Power BI & SAS/ SSAS
- Excellent numerical ability
- Project Management experience
- Experience with BI tools
- Strong SQL & excel skills
- Strong data modelling skills
- Consulting experience an advantage
- Key Competencies
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Excellent analytic and numerical skills
- Excellent organizational, planning and prioritization skills
- Ability to work independently
- Self-driven and motivated
- Proactive
- Delivery focused
- High attention to detail
