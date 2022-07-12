Project Manager

The Project Manager will:

Identify the Project Team (including the key Stakeholders)

Define the Project Organisation (the structure of the Project, the arrangements for its Governance, and the Controls that will be used to manage it)

Define or confirm, and gain agreement to the Scope of the Project

Prepare and maintain the Project Plan

Prepare and maintain the Stakeholder Engagement Plan (if the Project is part of a Programme, this might be developed and managed at programme level)

Prepare the Communications and Strategy and Plan (ditto)

Adhere to the company’s project delivery methodology and processes, including ensuring the required G0 and G3 business cases are developed and approved by Business and the relevant Finance Business Partner

Approve Workstream Plans and manage dependencies between workstreams

Manage the Project in accordance with the company’s project governance requirements

Ensure adherence to the regulatory requirements e.g. POPI compliance

Direct the Workstream Managers

Generate all project reporting using the company’s approved PPM Toolset (Microfocus)

Manage Risks for which s/he is identified as the Risk Owner

Resolve Issues for which s/he is identified as the Issue Owner

Facilitate the approval of change requests in consultation with the Business and relevant workstream managers

Provide recommendations to the Project Sponsor (and Programme Manager where relevant) as to readiness for Project launches (ensuring alignment to company’s go to market requirements), and work with the Business Owner to develop and implement transition plans for the adoption of project deliverables by the business

Support the Programme Manager (where relevant) in his/her management of the Programme

Ensure that Project Reviews are carried out after each Project launch and that lessons learned are fed back into the Programme (where relevant) and disseminated to those in the company who need to know

The Project Manager should have at least 7 years’ experience in project management, including at least 4 years as the Project Manager for major, complex, cross cutting, IS-enabled projects.

The Project Manager will have a core degree in an appropriate discipline from a recognised institution and be a member of an appropriate professional institution. PMP or PRINCE2 practitioner certification is mandatory. Agile project management certification is advantageous.

The Project Manager must have demonstrable experience in the majority of the following areas:

Engagement at general manager level in large enterprises or the public sector.

Capturing and understanding stakeholder needs, desires, and expectations and analysing the impact of the programme on stakeholders, gaining and maintaining stakeholder support, managing stakeholder communications and mitigating stakeholder resistance.

Establishing processes and procedures for maintaining project management oversight and decision-making support throughout the course of the project.

Establishing project control processes and practices and implementing appropriate tools for efficient project management.

Managing a team of Workstream Managers

Working closely with Programme Managers, Workstream Managers and stakeholders in identifying and managing dependencies.

Regularly tracking and reporting on health of Project to all stakeholders.

Setup and coordination of Project Team and Workstream Manager meetings.

Identifying, managing and reporting Project level risks and issues.

Management of the Project Team to create a high-performing project delivery environment.

Ensuring adherence to the defined project delivery processes for the organisation.

Planning, organizing and facilitating general manager level workshops for scoping and planning, and to solve complex problems

Deployment of best project management practices and suggesting improvements in the organisations defined project management approach.

Establishing and maintaining processes to assure the quality of the project deliverables.

Desired Skills:

Prince2

Agile methodologies

Scrum master

