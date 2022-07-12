Project Manager (ERP Team Lead Finance & HR) at South32 – Gauteng Melrose

POSITION SYNOPSIS:

The ERP Team Lead Finance & HR – is responsible for leading and successfully delivering upgrades and initiatives to the global ERP Finance and HR Modules, working closely with internal teams and service providers to manage resources in order to deliver the required services whilst maintaining positive relationships with the relevant stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:

Serious contenders will have a Degree/BTECH/ National Diploma in Information Technology together with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in SAP preferably in the Finance or HR ERP Modules on a global scale. Relevant SAP Certification in the FI or HR Module;

Experience in forming and maintaining FI/CO or HR ERP practices, framework and processes is essential;

Strong experience of working alongside vendors is essential;

Technical skills and in-depth knowledge of ERP practices and lifecycle is essential;

In depth understanding of the technical systems, integration and how to manage the systems that are required for ERP is essential.

CORE ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Contribute to the vision and strategy for the ERP delivery model;

Contribute to the development of the ERP FI/CO and HR Roadmap / Technology Plans, working with strategic vendors and business representatives;

Assist and contribute to the operation of the ERP Platform including maintenance, improvement and sourcing;

Be a key contact for Finance and HR ERP activities and effectively manage relationships;

Drive automation of services and self-service efficiency for internal and external stakeholders;

Ensure effective and efficient delivery of ERP services and solutions to the Functions and Operations and take responsibility for the support of all ERP activities in the relevant areas;

Ensure service level requirements of the applicable ERP modules (FI and HR) are clearly articulated and managed;

Manage and monitor ERP Finance and HR teams’ activities including incidents, change requests and escalations;

Manage the support vendor on delivery within the modules in accordance with the terms of the SLA, deliverable timelines and quality levels.

Desired Skills:

SAP

ERP

About The Employer:

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people’s lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

