Project Manager – Gauteng Waterkloof Heights

The Role

The Project Manager is responsible for project leadership by providing frameworks and direction and maximising benefit delivery and limiting project and business risk, within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost. The Project Manager oversees the planning and implementation of an entire project. Manages resources, schedules, and finances and adhere to governance guidelines throughout the full system development life cycle.

This also includes management of issues, risks, and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery.

Key Tasks and Responsibilities

Manages project planning and delivery

? Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach.

? Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted.

? Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable).

? Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage

? Create and control all project management related documents.

? Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements.

? Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt

Manage project risks and issues

? Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project.

? Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risks.

Ensure effective budget control

? Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements.

? Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action.

Manage and support project team

? Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion.

? Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practices.

? Manage team to deliver on project commitments.

? Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)

Effective management of quality and processes

? Apply quality management principles and processes.

? Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes

? Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriately.

Effective reporting and stakeholder management

? Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and clients.

? Direct and manage ongoing customer relationships to ensure total customer satisfaction with the company, and further develop business based on opportunities identified at the customer site.

? Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project.

? Produce management reports.

? Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts.

? Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential

? Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

? Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Minimum requirements

IT Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

? Project Management certification.

? Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management

? Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle

? Agile Project Management experience

? Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects ”

? Relevant retail industry experiences an advantage

? May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.

? Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.

Person Specification:

Education & Qualification

? Degree (bachelor / master) or diploma (e.g., BBusSci, Bcom Information Systems/Informatics, Bcom Bus Mgt, or BSc Eng, BEng), or equivalent.

? Project Management Certification.

Relevant Experience

? Minimum of 5 years’ experience in programme and project management

? Experience in managing IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle

? Proven track record of delivering IT development projects.

? Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques, and tools

? Highly numerate, with strong financial management

? Strong people management skills

? Experience in Oracle or Microsoft functional modules and a profound understanding of related business processes

? Analysing client’s business processes

? Ability to interpret business requirements, problems and provide clear recommendations to clients

? Good communications skills. (written and verbal).

Personal Attributes

? The incumbent must have the following:

? Problem solving skills, Presentation skills, Negotiating skills, Conflict Management Skills and strategic Planning skills.

? Logical and Analytical thinking.

? Ability to develop and maintain relationships at senior level with direct and in-direct customers.

? Experience of working with Public or Private Sector (Blue Chip) clients

? Ability to take ownership of an issue and can see things through until the end

? Customer focused and experienced in managing expectations

? Self-motivated with a positive outlook

? Ability to prioritize and co-ordinate several projects at once, multi-task

? Must have the ability to work well under pressure and be well organized to manage people effectively

General

? May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.

? Ability to work effectively as part of a team.

? Ability to think and work pro-actively and creatively under pressure.

? Must be solutions driven.

? Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

? Committed and dedicated to achieving results.

Desired Skills:

Agile

waterfall

Project Management

SDLC

Managing Project Budgets

About The Employer:

– 12 years of success

– not a corporate

– client centric

– hands on leadership

