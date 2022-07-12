Risk reduction and cybersecurity

Risk management is critical to a business. We can find examples as far back as recorded history allows, with ship and cargo owners routinely taking up insurance to cover risky voyages. Risk grew as companies became more complex, and today’s risk manager must juggle many physical and esoteric risk considerations.

It’s tempting to mitigate risks by nailing everything down, but that isn’t a practical reaction for certain parts of an organisation. Today’s business risks are not just about preventing the negative but also supporting the positive.

Cyber risks are a perfect example. In an ideal world, a company would make its IT and data systems impenetrable. But employees, partners and customers need continual access to those resources. This tug-of-war between productivity and security is tricky to manage, and many risk managers find themselves outmanoeuvred by operational demands. Yet they are also at the forefront of helping make digital safe and practical for their businesses.

“Risk and IT professionals are converging around cyber risk,” says Lior Arbel, head of pre- and post-sales at Encore. “The IT guys understand the technical and process challenges of technology while risk managers translate much of that context for the business. For example, if a CFO weighs technology purchase decisions, they often take in the views of risk managers and as new technology regulations prompt more involvement from company leaders and boards, they also rely more on risk managers to add a business context.”

Risk is one of the ways a business strategically understands its technology. Yet grasping those risks is more often about complexity, Arbel explains.

“Companies are becoming very complex in how they operate and the environments they operate in. Risk management naturally rises to handle that complexity. Since digitisation introduces many new complicated relationships in a company, risk managers cannot avoid the topic. They have to be in the thick of it.”

The topic of cyber risk is complex and will occupy business theorists for decades to come. This article aims to answer a more straightforward question: how should risk managers think about cyber risk? What are the main considerations and red herrings? How would you know you’re mitigating cyber risk?

He outlines six areas that will help define cyber risk theory and practices:

The types of risk: Cybercrime is the most visible cyber risk. Hackers attempting to breach company systems and steal sensitive information require serious responses. But there are also other cyber risks, such as employee negligence, abuse of systems, infrastructure failure, and poor legal compliance. Though some of these have straightforward mitigation strategies, it’s important to understand that all cyber risk interrelates. Just taking care of one area, such as regulation, won’t be sufficient.

