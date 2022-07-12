Our client is a massive retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town and they require a SAP Senior Project Manager (10 Years+) to join ther fantastic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Retail Experience (Essential)
- Must also have implemented SAP projects in retail space.
- Strong stakeholder management and ability to work with ambiguity and define solutions.
Experience:
10+ Years as a Project Manager
Essential:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
-
Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
-
Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Job objectives:
- Project initiation – Project charter
- Project planning – Project management plan including:
o Project schedule
o Project budget
o Project quality plan
o Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation
- Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- PMBOK
- Prince 2
- SAP Project manager
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma