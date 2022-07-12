SAP Project Manager – Western Cape Brackenfell

Our client is a massive retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town and they require a SAP Senior Project Manager (10 Years+) to join ther fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Retail Experience (Essential)

Must also have implemented SAP projects in retail space.

Strong stakeholder management and ability to work with ambiguity and define solutions.

Experience:

10+ Years as a Project Manager

Essential:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Job objectives:

Project initiation – Project charter

Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Desired Skills:

Agile

PMBOK

Prince 2

SAP Project manager

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

