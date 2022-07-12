SAP Project Manager – Western Cape Brackenfell

Jul 12, 2022

Our client is a massive retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town and they require a SAP Senior Project Manager (10 Years+) to join ther fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Retail Experience (Essential)
  • Must also have implemented SAP projects in retail space.
  • Strong stakeholder management and ability to work with ambiguity and define solutions.

Experience:

10+ Years as a Project Manager

Essential:

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Job objectives:

  • Project initiation – Project charter
  • Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

  • Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • PMBOK
  • Prince 2
  • SAP Project manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position