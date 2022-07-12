Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

JOB PURPOSE

The ideal candidate will play a role in the development of multiple parts of the business by analyzing past, current, and future business trends. This individual will work with stakeholders throughout the organization. They will often work cross-functionally with internal business units to understand the challenges that business teams are face and provide solutions. To provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform. To bring business needs, capabilities, technology, and process together in an efficient and effective manner.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed business and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people and workflow specifications. Be proficient in translating business requirements to functional requirements

Assess, analyse and optimise end-to end business processes that are signed off by the business by documenting business process requirements through research, interviews or facilitation sessions.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements. Performing user acceptance testing.

Assist with change management to ensure affected parties are adequately equipped for the changes impacting them.

Work with Product owner/ s or project sponsors to define business vision, goals, objectives, business processes and requirements.

Co-ordinate business verification with multiple business stakeholders. Assist in creating test cases and scenarios for implemented systems, test projects and system changes in the various environments and assess current business rules, processes and procedures. Communicate and co-create solutions alongside product development team.

Explore new ways to increase client satisfaction both internally and externally

Diffuse and address conflict. Identify where conflicts and/or synergies exist between technologies and business functions

Meet business needs through the ability to perform solution evaluation and solution validation.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.

Understand and embrace the bank’s vision and values, leading by example.

Add value to the bank and seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems.

Drive the business area by identifying and executing on opportunities to improve business by using technology.

Ensure success of strategic, tactical, and seasonal projects.

Assist in creating and maintaining an operating plan (business roadmap) for achieving the strategic vision and operating platform, while delivering on expected business results.

Identify and aid in prioritizing business initiatives and produce feasibility studies, cost-benefits and agile business case documents justifying the investment required

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values

Enable skilling and required corrective action to take place by sharing knowledge and industry trends with team

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses

Ensure agile team success in application development

WORKING CONDITIONS

Agile working environment that may require going the extra mile to ensure success of enhancements and projects

QUALIFICATIONS

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

8 years working business analysis experience in various analysis roles of which 3 years in a senior role

MINIMUM EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Relevant Degree in BSc Information Technology, BCom Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related experience

PREFERRED EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Post graduate qualification in business analysis/ Business management/ Information Technology and Information Systems.

CCBA, CBAP, Project Management Certifications, Safe Certification, Scrum certification.

REQUIRED

SKILLS Business writing and presentation skills (MS suite)

Agile Concepts and tools (Jira, Confluence, Visio)

Data and Business analysis

Process mapping

Wire framing

Doc version control

Building lasting relationships

Banking Technical Knowledge and Skills

Initiating Action

Continuous Improvement

Customer Orientation

