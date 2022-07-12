Senior FATCA analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

The Senior FATCA Analyst is responsible for the collection and reporting of FATCA and CRS data and assisting with managing the operations of the FATCA team. The Senior FATCA Analyst is required to understand relevant OECD and IRS legislation in order to carry out this function and act as a knowledge base for other staff and clients.

Responsibilities:



People

Work with the Operations Leader to identify your own productivity and training needs within agreed timescales.

Actively support a culture of continuous improvement through new ideas.

?

Process

Classify entities using our in-house model and complete any registrations on the IRS and relevant jurisdiction’s tax portal where required.

Perform initial review of investor data and collaborate with clients to address any deficiencies.

Submit FATCA and CRS filings to the relevant jurisdictions.

Keep up to date with all FATCA and CRS schema changes.

Complete relevant W forms and CRS self-certification forms on behalf of our client’s entities.

Develop knowledge and confidence to perform the above-mentioned tasks without supervision over time.

Undertake all activities within the defined processes.

Identify areas for process improvements to maximize the efficiency of your role.

?

System

Maximize the use of technology in all processes in order to control risk and improve efficiency.

Understand the system design and how it is applied.

Suggest technology improvements in pursuit of efficiency.

?

Key Result Areas

?

Efficient reporting of FATCA and CRS data.

Competent and knowledgeable team who meet or exceed clear metrics

Continuously improving systems and processes that are understood by all staff

?

Candidate Requirements

?

The successful candidate will have:

Bachelors’ degree level qualification.

Exposure to FATCA and CRS as well as a knowledge of XML are desirable but not essential.

?

?

About you

We are one, global team who live by our culture and demonstrate our values in everything we do. We hire people who show:

Fluent spoken and written English

Presence and confidence when managing staff

Methodical with an organized approach to work

Self starting and capable of working with light supervision

Desired Skills:

FATCA

CRS

XML

Learn more/Apply for this position