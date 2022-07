Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

DEVELOP BASEL AND REGULATORY REPORTING SOLUTIONS, UTILIZING BE IT NEW FUNCTIONALITY OR OPTIMIZING CURRENT FUNCTIONALITY. IN ADDITION, ENSURING UNIT TEST COVERAGE AND DOCUMENTATION ANALYSING AND RESOLVING PRODUCTION ISSUES FOR SAME APPLICATIONS

ANALYSIS

SUPPORT THE PLATFORM BY DOING RTB ANALYSIS, WHICH INCLUDES BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANALYSING AND RESOLVING PRODUCTION ISSUES, EVALUATE INCIDENTS WITHIN THE DIFFERENT PROCESSES AND PRODUCE POST INCIDENT REVIEW REPORTS

SDLC PROCESSES

REVIEW AND PROVIDE INPUT OF IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS THE SDLC PROCESSES, FROM PRIORITIZATION SESSIONS, JIRA BOARD MANAGEMENT, REQUIREMENT GATHERING, TESTING, UAT SIGN OFF, DEV OPS AND DEPLOYMENT TO PRODUCTION

DOCUMENTATION

ENSURE CURRENT PROCESSES AND WORKAROUND ARE DOCUMENTED AND VIRSIONED ON THE WIKI AND JIRA REPOSITORY. ENSURE CHANGE MANAGEMENT PROCESS IS FOLLOWED WHEN RELEASING SOLUTIONS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT

TOOLS

JAVA, CONTROL-M, INFORMATICA, SQL, ORACLE DATABASE

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

Oracle database

Control-m

Informatica

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position