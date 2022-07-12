Senior .NET Developer

Jul 12, 2022

Remote work is optional.

Our client is looking for an innovative and experienced senior developer to join their team. The developer will lead a project team to deliver on systems and features requested by a Product Owner in an Agile project environment. Architect and consult on system design, technologies and processes and liaise between Business Analysts, Product Owners and the development team.

Qualifications

  • Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
  • Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
  • Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

  • 4-8 years hands on development experience
  • C# / .Net experience essential
  • Microsoft SQL Server experience
  • Team leadership experience
  • Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns

Advantageous

  • Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)
  • Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)
  • Entity Framework
  • Git Source Control
  • Agile & Test Driven Development experience
  • Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience
  • Scrum master certification or experience running scrum team
  • Financial industry exposure

Attributes

  • Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions
  • Technical specification writing and communication skills essential
  • Ability to pick up new technologies easily
  • Proven people management skills
  • Analytical as well as strong development skills
  • Delivery focused
  • Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
  • Responsive to change
  • Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable

Desired Skills:

  • .net
  • SOLID
  • SQL
  • C#
  • C#.Net Development
  • MVC
  • .NET
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC Development

