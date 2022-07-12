Senior Project Manager

Shopfitting Project Manager required.

A well known and well established Shopfitting company based in Gauteng is looking to hire a Senior Project Manager to manage a high volume of shopfitting rollouts for a retail clothing client. High volumes, need so be able to manage multiple site supervisors, site teams and client!

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Ability to read and analyse technical drawings related to store development (Floor plans, manufacturing, and sop drawings).

Estimation and quotation of projects in line with client requirements and budgets.

Lead the planning and implementation of project.

Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals, and deliverables.

Define project tasks and resource requirements.

Develop full scale project plans.

Assemble and coordinate project staff.

Manage project budget.

Manage project resource allocation.

Plan and schedule project timelines.

Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.

Provide direction and support to project team.

Quality assurance.

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders/directors.

Present reports defining project progress, problems, and solutions.

Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs.

Project evaluations and assessment of results.

Follow standards workplace procedures.

Any other reasonable and lawful instruction given by upline management.

REQUIRMENTS:

Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management specifically in the shopfitting industry.

Knowledge of project management techniques and tools.

Direct work experience in project management capacity.

Experience in people management.

Proven experience in strategic planning.

Proficient in project management software.

Stress tolerance and conflict control.

Task delegation and teamwork.

Critical thinking and problem solving.

EDUCATION/QUALIFICATION/EXPERIENCE

High school certificate.

Tertiary qualification relation to the position / qualification in project management or equivalent.

A valid driver’s license.

+10 years’ experience.

Desired Skills:

Shopfitting

Project Manager

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

