Shopfitting Project Manager required.
A well known and well established Shopfitting company based in Gauteng is looking to hire a Senior Project Manager to manage a high volume of shopfitting rollouts for a retail clothing client. High volumes, need so be able to manage multiple site supervisors, site teams and client!
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Ability to read and analyse technical drawings related to store development (Floor plans, manufacturing, and sop drawings).
- Estimation and quotation of projects in line with client requirements and budgets.
- Lead the planning and implementation of project.
- Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals, and deliverables.
- Define project tasks and resource requirements.
- Develop full scale project plans.
- Assemble and coordinate project staff.
- Manage project budget.
- Manage project resource allocation.
- Plan and schedule project timelines.
- Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.
- Provide direction and support to project team.
- Quality assurance.
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders/directors.
- Present reports defining project progress, problems, and solutions.
- Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs.
- Project evaluations and assessment of results.
- Follow standards workplace procedures.
- Any other reasonable and lawful instruction given by upline management.
REQUIRMENTS:
- Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management specifically in the shopfitting industry.
- Knowledge of project management techniques and tools.
- Direct work experience in project management capacity.
- Experience in people management.
- Proven experience in strategic planning.
- Proficient in project management software.
- Stress tolerance and conflict control.
- Task delegation and teamwork.
- Critical thinking and problem solving.
EDUCATION/QUALIFICATION/EXPERIENCE
- High school certificate.
- Tertiary qualification relation to the position / qualification in project management or equivalent.
- A valid driver’s license.
- +10 years’ experience.
Desired Skills:
- Shopfitting
- Project Manager
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate