Senior Project Manager

Jul 12, 2022

Shopfitting Project Manager required.

A well known and well established Shopfitting company based in Gauteng is looking to hire a Senior Project Manager to manage a high volume of shopfitting rollouts for a retail clothing client. High volumes, need so be able to manage multiple site supervisors, site teams and client!

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Ability to read and analyse technical drawings related to store development (Floor plans, manufacturing, and sop drawings).
  • Estimation and quotation of projects in line with client requirements and budgets.
  • Lead the planning and implementation of project.
  • Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals, and deliverables.
  • Define project tasks and resource requirements.
  • Develop full scale project plans.
  • Assemble and coordinate project staff.
  • Manage project budget.
  • Manage project resource allocation.
  • Plan and schedule project timelines.
  • Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.
  • Provide direction and support to project team.
  • Quality assurance.
  • Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders/directors.
  • Present reports defining project progress, problems, and solutions.
  • Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs.
  • Project evaluations and assessment of results.
  • Follow standards workplace procedures.
  • Any other reasonable and lawful instruction given by upline management.

REQUIRMENTS:

  • Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management specifically in the shopfitting industry.
  • Knowledge of project management techniques and tools.
  • Direct work experience in project management capacity.
  • Experience in people management.
  • Proven experience in strategic planning.
  • Proficient in project management software.
  • Stress tolerance and conflict control.
  • Task delegation and teamwork.
  • Critical thinking and problem solving.

EDUCATION/QUALIFICATION/EXPERIENCE

  • High school certificate.
  • Tertiary qualification relation to the position / qualification in project management or equivalent.
  • A valid driver’s license.
  • +10 years’ experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Shopfitting
  • Project Manager
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

