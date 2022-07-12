Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

(Fully remote)

Our client in Cape Town is looking to employ a FULLY REMOTE Senior Software Engineer to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate would need to have proven track record within sector.

Requirements

University /related Computer Science Degree or Diploma

5 years experience in C# or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles

Must be South African citizen

Advantageous

Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)

Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Desired Skills:

Fully remote

C#

Android

Mobile

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and MUCH MUCH MORE

