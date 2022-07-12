Software Developer (Mobile Applications) – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 12, 2022

Centurion company has a vacancy available for a Software Developer with experience and an interest in mobile application development.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Bsc Computer Scientist / Computer Engineering

  • 0 to 4 years experience in mobile applications

  • Understanding of development operations (DevOps)
  • Native development experience on Android and iOS
  • Understand Agile methodologies
  • Understand product release cycles
  • Understand support for mobile applications
  • Good understanding of C,C++, Objective C and Java
  • Keep up to date with mobile and security trends
  • South African citizenship

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Development
  • Development Of Mobile Applications
  • Development iOS
  • Development Mobile App
  • Android Development
  • Android
  • C
  • C++
  • Objective C
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position