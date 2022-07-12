Software Developer (Mobile Applications) – Gauteng Centurion

Centurion company has a vacancy available for a Software Developer with experience and an interest in mobile application development.
Requirements:
-
Degree in Bsc Computer Scientist / Computer Engineering
-
0 to 4 years experience in mobile applications
- Understanding of development operations (DevOps)
- Native development experience on Android and iOS
- Understand Agile methodologies
- Understand product release cycles
- Understand support for mobile applications
- Good understanding of C,C++, Objective C and Java
- Keep up to date with mobile and security trends
- South African citizenship
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Development
- Development Of Mobile Applications
- Development iOS
- Development Mobile App
- Android Development
- Android
- C
- C++
- Objective C
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree