Software Developer (Mobile Applications)

Centurion company has a vacancy available for a Software Developer with experience and an interest in mobile application development.

Requirements:

Degree in Bsc Computer Scientist / Computer Engineering

0 to 4 years experience in mobile applications

Understanding of development operations (DevOps)

Native development experience on Android and iOS

Understand Agile methodologies

Understand product release cycles

Understand support for mobile applications

Good understanding of C,C++, Objective C and Java

Keep up to date with mobile and security trends

South African citizenship

Desired Skills:

Mobile Development

Development Of Mobile Applications

Development iOS

Development Mobile App

Android Development

Android

C

C++

Objective C

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

