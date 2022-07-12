SQL Developer – Western Cape Woodstock

Our Cape Town based Client seeks a SQL Developer. As a SQL Developer you will be responsible for developing SQL databases and writing applications to interface with SQL databases. Development will predominantly consists of designing tables, storing procedures, views and functions.

If you get excited about building and refining pricing models, applying the latest analytical tools, chasing deadlines, and working with a team that drives continuous improvement and is only ever happy with the highest of standards, this can be your next opportunity.

Under the management and direction of the BI/Data Manager, the SQL Developer will have the following responsibilities (including but not limited to);

Key Responsibilities:

Work with the team to identify and understand source data systems.

Develop and test extraction, transformation and load (ETL) processes.

Define and capture metadata and rules associated with the ETL processes.

Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business requirements.

Develop, implement and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements

Research required data

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

Analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements

Suggest new queries

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

Provide timely scheduled management reporting

Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements

Requirements:

Degree in the field of computer science, information systems, or computer engineering.

Certification in Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist and Microsoft Certified IT Professional: Business Intelligence Developer.

Minimum of 5 years direct work experience.

Excellent understanding of Microsoft SQL Server

Good knowledge of HTML and JavaScript

Familiarity with the practical application of NoSQLNewSQL databases

Knowledge and Skills:

Demonstrated ability with SSIS ETL tools.

Strong ability to analyze user requirements into technical solutions according to specifications.

Strong understanding of relational database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

Able to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Microsoft Excel

Data Analysis

Credit Management

Development SQL

SSIS Development

Database Principles

SQL Server Integration Services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is a Specialist Financial Services firm that provides credit management solutions to established credit grantors across the banking, retailer, and service-providing industries.

Culture-wise, they are looking for someone who will contribute to the group nature, fast-paced solution engineering mind-set, and continuous exploring of new ideas and concepts. They are a team of self-starters who enjoy pushing the boundaries of what it takes to stay ahead of the game!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical cover

Funeral Plan

Group Life Assurance

Disability Cover

