Standard Bank Group reviews Covid-19 vaccination policy

With 95% of its employees vaccinated, Standard Bank South Africa has withdrawn its Covid-19 vaccination policy with immediate effect.

On 23 June 2022, Standard Bank South Africa chief executive Lungisa Fuzile informed employees that the country had reached a significant milestone in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the bank would be revising some of its safety measures and the existing Covid-19 policy and protocols.

In reviewing its policy, the bank took a range of factors into account, including recent regulatory developments, the current state of the pandemic in South Africa, and the high vaccination rate amongst its employees.

“Based on the current context of the pandemic, we believe that our vaccination policy is no longer required. Consequentially, it is no longer compulsory for employees to be vaccinated, or to produce a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test if they are unvaccinated, in order to enter our premises,” says Fuzile.

He emphasised that, even though the bank had withdrawn the policy, it continues to support and encourage vaccination.

Should circumstances with respect to the pandemic change, the bank may, in future, adjust and review its policy and protocols in order to maintain a safe working environment.

“Thank you for all your efforts in helping us maintain a safe working environment and continuing to serve our clients in what has been a challenging time for many of us,” said Fuzile in a communication to employees.