Systems Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Minimum Requirements:
BSc IT or Comp Sci / NDiploma Comp Sci or Programming – certificate of completion and results must be forwarded along with CV
Microsoft Certified Systems Developer qualification complete
5 to 10 years Systems design, development and implementation – CV must reflect all such relevant projects.
Minimum Technical Skills required:
- SQL Server
- C# [URL Removed]
- MVC / ASP.Net
- WCF / WebAPI
- Entity Framework
- Problem Solving
- Unit Testing
- HTML / JavaScript
- AngularJS
- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps
Ideal Technical Skills:
- Azure
- K2 Blackpearl
- Mobile Development
- WPF
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- .Net Core
Desired Skills:
- K2 Blackpearl
- Azure
- Mobile development
- SQL Reporting Services
- Angular JS
- Azure Dev Ops
- C# Microsoft.Net
- SQL Server
- ASP
- Systems development
- systems design
- systems implementation
- MS SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Banking Group.