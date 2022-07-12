Systems Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Minimum Requirements:

BSc IT or Comp Sci / NDiploma Comp Sci or Programming – certificate of completion and results must be forwarded along with CV

Microsoft Certified Systems Developer qualification complete

5 to 10 years Systems design, development and implementation – CV must reflect all such relevant projects.

Minimum Technical Skills required:

SQL Server

C# [URL Removed]

MVC / ASP.Net

WCF / WebAPI

Entity Framework

Problem Solving

Unit Testing

HTML / JavaScript

AngularJS

Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

Ideal Technical Skills:

Azure

K2 Blackpearl

Mobile Development

WPF

SQL Server Reporting Services

.Net Core

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Banking Group.

