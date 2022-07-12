Technical Assistant at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Duties and Competencies:
- Picking and packing
- Cleaning machinery
- Assisting machine operator and fitters
- Cleans periodically, per schedule and replaces HVAC pre-treatment equipment and IONPRO filters.
- Cleans plant rooms manually and ensures equipment is cleaned regularly per schedule.
- Assists the Technical Services Department physically with all plant and preventative maintenance by using e.g., forklift for heavy loads and machinery movement.
- Controls reject store and monitors incoming rejects by ensuring all relevant documentation is
correct as per SOP.
- Being open to working overtime
- Punctual
- Reliable
- Dedicated
- Committed
Experience and Qualification:
- Must have a Matric certificate
- Must have a high technical aptitude and abilities
- Technical qualification would be advantageous
- Experience within a technical and manufacturing environment
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Technical Assistant for our client based in the Parow Industria area. The ideal candidate must have a matric certificate with a high technical aptitude and a technical qualification would be advantageous.