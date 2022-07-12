Technical Assistant at O’Brien Recruitment

Duties and Competencies:

Picking and packing

Cleaning machinery

Assisting machine operator and fitters

Cleans periodically, per schedule and replaces HVAC pre-treatment equipment and IONPRO filters.

Cleans plant rooms manually and ensures equipment is cleaned regularly per schedule.

Assists the Technical Services Department physically with all plant and preventative maintenance by using e.g., forklift for heavy loads and machinery movement.

Controls reject store and monitors incoming rejects by ensuring all relevant documentation is

correct as per SOP.

Being open to working overtime

Punctual

Reliable

Dedicated

Committed

Experience and Qualification:

Must have a Matric certificate

Must have a high technical aptitude and abilities

Technical qualification would be advantageous

Experience within a technical and manufacturing environment

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Technical Assistant for our client based in the Parow Industria area. The ideal candidate must have a matric certificate with a high technical aptitude and a technical qualification would be advantageous.

