Technical Assistant at O’Brien Recruitment

Jul 12, 2022

Duties and Competencies:

  • Picking and packing
  • Cleaning machinery
  • Assisting machine operator and fitters
  • Cleans periodically, per schedule and replaces HVAC pre-treatment equipment and IONPRO filters.
  • Cleans plant rooms manually and ensures equipment is cleaned regularly per schedule.
  • Assists the Technical Services Department physically with all plant and preventative maintenance by using e.g., forklift for heavy loads and machinery movement.
  • Controls reject store and monitors incoming rejects by ensuring all relevant documentation is
    correct as per SOP.
  • Being open to working overtime
  • Punctual
  • Reliable
  • Dedicated
  • Committed

Experience and Qualification:

  • Must have a Matric certificate
  • Must have a high technical aptitude and abilities
  • Technical qualification would be advantageous
  • Experience within a technical and manufacturing environment

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Technical Assistant for our client based in the Parow Industria area. The ideal candidate must have a matric certificate with a high technical aptitude and a technical qualification would be advantageous.

